Funeral services announced for Bay Village lacrosse player who died from critical injury

The family of Dylan Veselic, a Bay Village High School lacrosse player who tragically died after suffering a critical injury during a match on May 8, announced his funeral services, Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles said.

A visitation is set to take place May 23 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church.

The Veselic family said a mass will follow the next day, on May 24, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael. The burial will follow the mass at Sunset Memorial Park.

Dylan was playing against Olmsted Falls on Tuesday when he was critically injured. He was immediately taken into surgery but died two days later.

Bay Village High School student dies after lacrosse injury

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, his cause of death was listed as a blunt force craniocervical injury. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The athletic director announced that the school had cancelled the remainder of its lacrosse season.

The school district released the following statement on Tuesday morning:

"Following a period of thoughtful reflection this past weekend, the Bay High School Boys Lacrosse Team has made the decision to conclude its season. Head Coach Kyle Figy shared this information with me last night."

Family and community reaction

The Veselic family released the following statement on his death:

"With heavy hearts, the Veselic Family shares the news that Dylan has passed away from injuries suffered during a lacrosse game. We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond. We ask that you continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Reverend Daniel F. Schlegel of St. Raphael, who is a family friend, said Veselic's death was accompanied by many tears.

"It was a deep sadness, and, of course, a deep grief at that point in time, I think that they knew that things were very, very serious," he said. "There were a whole lot of tears, I would say. But the family is a family of deep faith and coping through this, and I think that, along with the community support, has been a really good help for them.

"Dylan was fun-loving. I saw a great picture of him being pushed around a cart in an ice rink. He was a great team member. His team members loved him and supported him."

Bay Village residents showed their support for the Veselic family throughout the city.

A mealtrain for the family has already raised more than $123,000.