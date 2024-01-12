How to watch the Browns take on the Texans in the wild card round of the playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are heading down to Houston Saturday afternoon to take on the Texans in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

You can watch the game on NBC unless you have DirectTV which is currently in a contract dispute with Tegna, WKYC's owner.

If you have DirectTV, the company is telling customers to either buy an antenna or stream the game on Peacock.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.