Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

How to watch the Browns take on the Texans in the wild card round of the playoffs

APTOPIX Browns Texans Football
Eric Christian Smith/AP
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
APTOPIX Browns Texans Football
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 09:47:20-05

The Cleveland Browns are heading down to Houston Saturday afternoon to take on the Texans in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

You can watch the game on NBC unless you have DirectTV which is currently in a contract dispute with Tegna, WKYC's owner.

If you have DirectTV, the company is telling customers to either buy an antenna or stream the game on Peacock.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through