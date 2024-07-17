INKcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival returns to Mansfield's Ohio State Reformatory this weekend

Ohio’s 2024 INKcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival returns to the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield July 19.

The three-day lineup includes over 60 bands, with appearances by Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack and Shinedown.

Concertgoers can also visit more than 115 tattoo artists to choose from and have a chance to tour the Ohio State Reformatory prison — all while the bands perform.

Tickets are almost sold out. Weekend and single-day passes can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

CLICK HERE for more information on the lineup, vendors and parking.