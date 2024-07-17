Watch Now
INKcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival returns to Mansfield's Ohio State Reformatory this weekend

Posted at 1:14 PM, Jul 17, 2024

Ohio’s 2024 INKcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival returns to the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield July 19.

The three-day lineup includes over 60 bands, with appearances by Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack and Shinedown.

Concertgoers can also visit more than 115 tattoo artists to choose from and have a chance to tour the Ohio State Reformatory prison — all while the bands perform.

Tickets are almost sold out. Weekend and single-day passes can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

CLICK HERE for more information on the lineup, vendors and parking.

