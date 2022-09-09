Intel breaks ground on $20B semiconductor site, calling central Ohio the 'Silicon Heartland'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — By the end of 2025, central Ohio's Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility will begin production on the tiny computer chips that power the digital world.

With the creation of this new facility, central Ohio was dubbed the "Silicon Heartland," by state officials and Intel representatives at the groundbreaking ceremony Friday.

Semiconductors are the chips behind e-commerce, social media, cars, computers and everything that utilizes digital technology; which nowadays is just about everything.

The $20 billion semiconductor plant is one of the first domestic chip-making facilities to be made possible by the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act.

“As we saw during the pandemic, when the factories that make these chips shut down, chips shut down. The global economy comes to a halt,” President Biden said at the groundbreaking. “We need to make these chips right here in America to bring down everyday costs and create good jobs.”

The immediate economic impact will be great. The plant will create 3,000 high-paying jobs, 7,000 construction jobs and tens of thousands of additional jobs. The skills needed for these jobs can be earned at local high schools, community colleges and apprenticeships, Lieutenant Governor John Husted said as he addressed the crowd at the groundbreaking.

With the newly established Intel’s Semiconductor Education and Research Program for Ohio, Intel has committed $50 million to community colleges in Ohio to enhance curriculum and education surrounding industrial manufacturing.

Lorain County Community College is one of eight colleges to receive an Intel award.

"This landmark investment will create a wave of economic opportunity across the state increasing the demand for a highly skilled workforce. We, along with our partners, are ready to fuel its creation" said Dr. Marcia Ballinger, president of Lorain County Community College, in a press release Friday.

