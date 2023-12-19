Assistant Prosecutor: 'If you’re a public official in East Cleveland, I’d be scared out of my mind right now'

CLEVELAND — The fate of two former East Cleveland police officers is now in the hands of a jury.

Demarkco Johnson and Von Harris face 16 charges connected to claims they took cash from an FBI informant in exchange for fake police reports.

During closing arguments Tuesday, once again, the bigger issue of corruption inside the East Cleveland government was front and center.

“You’ve heard through testimony just a small slice of the way that it is in East Cleveland,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Samantha Sohl told jurors.

She said that included claims by an FBI informant that you have to pay to get things done in the city.

But prosecutors stressed during closing arguments that should not apply to police officers.

“Cops on the take cannot be tolerated,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Gregory Mussman.

But defense attorneys for the former police officers said what the pair did was get caught in an FBI scheme to put money into the hands of police in an effort to expose corruption in East Cleveland back in 2018.

Johnson’s defense attorney pointed to the fact it took years to charge Johnson with any crime.

“I’d like to ask you, if Demarkco Johnson is such a corrupt cop we can’t possibly have him on the streets, why would they sit on this evidence and let him continue to be a cop?” said defense attorney Allison Hibbard.

Harris’s attorney reminded jurors the FBI informant the pair was caught on video accepting money from was himself a convicted felon who faced his own legal issues connected to the operation of an illegal landfill.

George Michael Riley also admitted on the witness stand that he paid off a number of East Cleveland city officials as he won more and more city demolition contracts.

Riley testified he cut a deal with the feds on the advice of his attorney. He has not been charged with any crimes connected to East Cleveland.

“I’m kind of surprised we’re here for these two guys when the big fish are still swimming,” said defense attorney John Paris.

But prosecutors said Tuesday the investigation into corruption in the city continues.

“If you’re a public official in East Cleveland, I’d be scared out of my mind right now,” said Mussman. “But what we’re giving you right now is these two,” he told jurors.

Johnson and Harris are charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, bribery, forgery, insurance and identity fraud.

