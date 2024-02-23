Body camera video shows moments after assistant safety director crashes city car

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Newly-released police videos and crash reports are providing new details about a weekend crash involving Cleveland's Assistant Safety Director Jakimah Dye and a city-owned car.

Dash camera video shows a Warrensville Heights police officer near the intersection of Warrensville Center Road and South Miles Road just after noon Saturday when he spotted a rear-end crash near the intersection.

According to the crash report, Dye was driving the city-owned 2015 Ford Taurus that rear-ended a Ford Bronco and stopped at a traffic light.

On video, the car's hood appeared damaged.

But the report said Dye wasn't alone in the car. It lists four other passengers. Their names, ages and addresses are blacked out in the police report.

But earlier this week, a Cleveland city spokesperson confirmed there were kids in the car, and a child can be seen getting out of the city car on police video.

According to the city's vehicle use policy, "Employees shall not transport any person other than City employees, or those with whom the City is conducting business, within a City motor vehicle."

Police video showed Cleveland Public Safety Director Karrie Howard responding to the crash scene.

Days later, Howard told reporters he did not know there was a policy regarding transporting non-employees in city cars.

Thursday, the city announced it launched an internal investigation into Howard involving "commuter policy oversight."

On Friday, Howard resigned but did not list a reason in his resignation letter.

Warrensville Heights police said Dye was at fault in the crash, but the chief said the investigation continues.

Dye has not been cited.

The City of Cleveland is also investigating what happened and said Dye may not drive city vehicles until the investigation wraps up.