Cleveland Division of Police reducing number of police officers with new budget

CLEVELAND — For the second year in a row, the City of Cleveland plans to reduce the number of police officers in its budget. City officials blame the department's ongoing staffing crisis.

We've been telling you for two years how the department is dangerously understaffed. At the same time, Mayor Justin Bibb's budget proposal increases funding for police to help cover the cost of pay raises and new equipment.

But some people are concerned because for the second time in two years, Cleveland plans for a reduction in the overall number of officers.

Five years ago, Andre Brown was shot and killed on the city's East Side.

"It is a daily, daily struggle. There's still times I don't get out of the bed," his mother, Michelle Bell, said.

Brown's homicide remains unsolved. Bell wonders if it ever will be.

Dangerously understaffed: How Cleveland fails to protect residents from the most violent criminals

"We'll have more cold cases or old cases because the new cases will continue to pile on," she said.

The reason? CPD plans for a reduction in the overall number of officers from 1498 to 1350.

Cleveland Finance Director Ahmed Abonamah called having 1498 officers "unrealistic and unachievable.

"Committing more resources in the mayor's estimate in excess of 1350 would lock up money that could be used for other positive outcomes across the city," Abonamah said.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond doesn't consider the reduction in officers as the department being defunded.

"It's not a defunding by any stretch of the imagination. Our budget increased by approximately $13 million," Drummond said.

The 2024 budget increases the department's funding to around $231 million.

The chief said that the increase covers the cost of pay raises, sign-on bonuses and other incentives to boost retention and recruitment.

As of Feb. 1, there are only 1175 officers.

"So, we're not giving up. We never give up," Drummond said.

When we asked the chief if Cleveland is able to effectively police the city, he responded, "We are effectively police this city now."

Bell, who has a background in accounting, thinks that cutting down the number of police officers in the budget just doesn't add up.

"If you've budgeted one thing, and you say, 'Oh, we don't need this then,' it's hard to get it back," Bell said.

Police say violent crime is down year-to-year right now, but the data shows little change from 2022 to 2023, and homicides remain higher than the pre-pandemic levels when the city budgeted for about 300 more officers than the current proposal.

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin released the following statement:

"We received the projected budget today. The continued reduction of Cleveland’s police force advocated by the administration is concerning. Last year, Council accepted cuts with the understanding the city would work with an external marketing agency to recruit new officers. We are waiting for the results from their work.



After needing assistance from outside agencies including the State Highway Patrol, Cuyahoga County Sheriff, and the US Marshals to address the city’s crime surge, reducing the number of officers the city needs requires further discussion.



During budget hearings, we’ll review the proposal, learn more about the rationale, and determine if the proposed reduction in the number of uniformed police is in the best interest of our residents."

