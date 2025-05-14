Cleveland Police Commission head departs for new role in city's Office of Sustainability

CLEVELAND — The man in charge of a Cleveland police oversight group confirmed to News 5 Investigators he does not plan to return to the position.

In a text message, Jason Goodrick said he will not return as Interim Executive Director of the Cleveland Community Police Commission.

He wrote, "I am on a three-week leave but will not be returning to the CPC staff."

Goodrick has held the role since 2017. Goodrick says he has a new role in the city's Office of Sustainability.

He wrote that "the Mayor and Director (Sarah) O'Keefe are doing great things in this area and I am excited to contribute to the team."

According to the city's website, the Mayor's Office of Sustainability (MOS) leads Cleveland’s efforts to create a greener, more resilient and equitable city.

Goodrick's departure comes amid his ongoing legal battle with the City of Cleveland.

Goodrick filed a civil complaint against the City of Cleveland, Mayor Justin Bibb, and six members of the Community Police Commission last August, which alleged racial and gender discrimination.

In the complaint, Goodrick, who is white, alleged his title was changed from Executive Director to Interim Executive Director in 2023 and that he was not paid the rate of Interim Executive Director or Executive Director because of his race and gender.

Goodrick's complaint also says one commissioner said he was unfit for his role because he is a "white man" and "abuser of Black women."

Goodrick declined our request for an on-camera interview but shared the following text message:

"My last working day at the CPC was this past Wednesday. I am on a three week leave but will not be returning to the CPC staff. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the many dedicated commissioners and community members who over the past decade have changed the future of policing in Cleveland. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I was given to serve the CPC for so long and I look forward to the next chapter in my career."

Goodrick's departure comes two months after the head of another Cleveland police oversight agency abruptly left their position.

The city's Civilian Police Review Board unanimously voted to accept Marcus Perez's verbal resignation in March:

Top Cleveland Police watchdog is out after unanimous vote to accept verbal resignation

RELATED: Top Cleveland Police watchdog is out after unanimous vote to accept verbal resignation

Perez was the administrator of the Office of Professional Standards (OPS), which investigates civilian complaints against police.

News 5 Investigators reached out to Bibb's office about Goodrick's departure and the lawsuit.

We have yet to receive a response.