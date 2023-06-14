Cleveland Police officer faces criminal charges for failing to act after fellow officer shoots suspect

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police sergeant is facing criminal charges for failing to help a fellow officer after a shooting outside a Cleveland nightclub in January.

Sgt. Antwuan Wells was charged with dereliction of duty in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday.

Wells was working off-duty at Belinda's Night Club when the shooting happened and heard another officer ask for help over the police radio but failed to provide any assistance, according to court documents obtained by News 5.

The shooting occurred outside the nightclub, which is located on Madison Avenue in the city's Cudell neighborhood.

The Cleveland Division of Police released body camera video of the shooting.

In the video, you hear commotion on the street and then gunfire.

From his zone car, you can hear the police sergeant say, "What are you guys doing? Hey, hey."

The police sergeant then jumped out of the car with his gun drawn and shoots the suspect after telling them to “put the gun down, put the gun down. Put the gun down, now."

After the shooting, the sergeant calls for help. He says, "I need help up at Belinda's. I got a male down. I got a male down."

Dereliction of duty is a second-degree misdemeanor. If convicted, Wells could face up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court on June 22.

Sgt. Wells is currently on restricted duty, according to a police spokesperson.

