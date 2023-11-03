Cleveland receives $3.75 million DOJ grant to help hire 30 new police officers

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland will receive a $3.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help hire 30 police officers as the department continues to hemorrhage staff.

As of Oct. 30th, there were 1197 officers on the force, according to Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz.

This means the department is 301 officers short of the 1498 officers in the city's current budget. The number is 443 officers short of the 1640 sworn law enforcement officers the city budgeted for prior to Mayor Bibb's administration.

The DOJ grant comes from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS.)

Cleveland is one of 21 Ohio law enforcement agencies that will receive a combined total of $16 million to help hire new police officers. Recruitment and retention have been an ongoing challenge for police forces across the country since the start of the pandemic and protests sparked by George Floyd's murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Cincinnati received the most money. It will receive $6.25 million to hire 50 officers.

Ten of the agencies that will receive money are in Northeast Ohio.

Alliance and Canton will each receive $650,000 dollars to hire five police officers.

Brooklyn will receive $500,000 to hire five officers.

The Euclid Police Department and Summit County Sheriff's Office will each receive $375,000 to hire three officers.

Barberton will receive $250,000 for two officers.

The City of Middleburg Heights and the Village of Mogadore will each receive $125,000 to help hire one officer. The Village of Andover will receive $120,391 for one officer.

