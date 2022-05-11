Cleveland will create ordinance to stop ATVs, dirt bikes and joyriders from taking over the streets

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Public Safety Karrie Howard said the city is working on an ordinance to stop ATVs, dirt bikes, and other reckless drivers from taking over the city's streets during the city's public safety committee meeting Wednesday.

The news follows an incident where dozens of drivers took over several intersections and turned them into their personal stunt tracks earlier this month.

The roving display of reckless driving spanned both the west and east sides, frustrating drivers every step of the way.

Safety committee members watched video of the incident during today's meeting.

"You look at that and you think this is like the Wild West," said Ward 11 Councilman Brian Mooney. "And this is why people are moving out of Cleveland."

The legislation will also address the ATVs and dirt bikes that have plagued Cleveland's streets for years.

"If we don't draw a line, they're just going to keep pushing the boundaries," Mooney said.

Mooney said the city will use police drones to track down the drivers, but, in a separate statement, police say the city's drone program isn't off the ground yet.

Mooney said the details of the new ordinances are still being discussed, but they will be modeled after similar laws in Baltimore, Columbus, and Washington D.C.

Mooney also said the council will likely fast-track the legislation.

"We don't want the citizens to have to wait another year," he said. "We want to address it this year."

