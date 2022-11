CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Sheriff is investigating after a 47-year-old woman died at the jail early Tuesday morning.

She was found inside her jail cell at around 5:45 a.m. in distress.

According to the sheriff, she received immediate medical attention at the jail.

She was transported to Metro Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her cause of death is unknown at this time.