Cuyahoga County corrections officer assaulted by inmate on Christmas, officials say

Drew Scofield
Posted at 6:05 PM, Dec 28, 2021
CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County corrections officer was assaulted by an inmate on Christmas, a county spokesman said.

According to the county, a 25-year-old inmate physically assaulted the 42-year-old officer at around 1:45 p.m. at the jail.

The inmate was secured and the officer was transported to the hospital for treatment, the county said.

"Matters like these are taken very seriously by the Sheriff’s Department as the safety of our staff is of utmost importance," a county spokesperson said.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland released the following statement on the incident: "This type of incident only highlights the difficult circumstances our corrections staff faces every day.  I want to thank them for their continued excellent service and express our continuing zero tolerance policy for acts of aggression of any type against our employees."

No other information was provided.

