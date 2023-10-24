Cuyahoga County Jail warden resigns; says county is moving in 'different direction'

Cuyahoga County Jail Warden Jeremy Everett tendered his resignation Monday in an email to Sheriff Harold Pretel effective Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., according to County Executive Chris Ronayne's Office.

News 5 obtained an interoffice email showing that Everett was asked to resign from his position voluntarily. No specifics were provided as to why.

According to the Everett sent to Pretel, the request for his resignation wasn't due to his job performance while warden but because the county was "changing directions." In the email, Everett wrote, "It will be interesting to see what the 'different direction' brings.

The county didn't release any additional information regarding the resignation or who will take over as warden.

