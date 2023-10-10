Inmate dies in custody in Cuyahoga County Jail Friday

Watch Now
An inmate died in custody at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center on Friday, Oct. 6, county officials confirmed.
Posted at 12:11 AM, Oct 10, 2023
Freddie Tackett, 47 had a medical emergency and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, said Cuyahoga County Press Secretary Jennifer Ciaccia.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office is working with Cleveland Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Cleveland Police said they are looking into the case, but as of now are not investigating it as a homicide.

