Two more Cuyahoga County ex-jailers facing felony charges for smuggling drugs, submitting false COVID tests

CLEVELAND — Two more former Cuyahoga County corrections officers are facing felony charges.

Lauren Ellis-Nelson is accused of smuggling heroin and PCP into the troubled jail while working as an officer last summer.

Investigators said Ellis-Nelson brought paper laced with the drugs into the jail while on the job.

Ellis-Nelson and nine others, including several former jail inmates, are charged in connection with the case.

Prosecutors also say the 33-year-old submitted a false COVID test with a request for emergency leave last June.

Ellis-Nelson pleaded not guilty to seven felonies connected to the cases Friday.

The 33-year old was fired in August after less than a year with the county.

Investigators have also charged Cierra Constant with felony theft and tampering with records.

According to court records, the former corrections officer also submitted a false COVID test to the county in June.

Constant was fired from the jail in September after 10 months on the job.

She also pleaded not guilty Friday.

Both women are free on bond after being released on their own recognizance.

