WATCH LIVE: Trial continues for former Cuyahoga County Jail director accused of dereliction of duty
Gary Abrahamsen | News 5
Former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Ken Mills
Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 11:04:36-04
CLEVELAND — The trial for Ken Mills, the former Cuyahoga County Regional Director accused of dereliction of duty, continues Thursday after jurors heard two very different versions of events from prosecutors and defense attorneys on the first day Wednesday.
Watch a livestream of day two of the trial below:
News 5 livestream event
