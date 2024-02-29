CVS settles claims that stores were severely understaffed with Ohio Board of Pharmacy for $1.5 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy announced it reached a settlement agreement with CVS Health Thursday afternoon over allegations of short-staffing, prescription errors, and other serious issues at nearly two dozen Ohio stores.

One of that nation's largest pharmacy chains agreed to pay a total of $1.5 million and a handful of other sanctions to resolve 27 cases pending against 22 of its Ohio stores, according to a State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy news release.

The release says CVS will pay the Board of Pharmacy a $1.25 million penalty and another $250,000 to cover the costs of "enhanced monitoring" to ensure the stores comply with the agreement.

Under the agreement, eight CVS stores will be placed on probation for three years, including a store in Massillon.

The agreement follows sanctions that were imposed on a Canton CVS store earlier this month.

The board fined the store $250,000 and put it on probation for a minimum of three years.

The settlement agreement also requires CVS to appoint an Ohio Compliance Liaison. The liaison will be a pharmacist who acts "as a channel of communication between the Board and CVS regarding compliance with state and federal pharmacy rules and laws."

CVS stores will also be required to comply with several of the board's proposed minimum standards rules pertaining to staffing and make changes to its record-keeping system.

