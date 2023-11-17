Dangerously Understaffed: Cleveland continues to lose police officers

CLEVELAND — Our ongoing News 5 Investigation found officers continue to resign and retire from the Cleveland Division of Police at a rapid rate.

News 5 Investigators found that 15 officers left the department in October.

Ten retired. Five resigned.

This brings the total number of officers who have left the department this year to 144.

As of Nov. 17, there were 1193 sworn officers on the force.

The city is currently budgeted for 1498 officers.

At the same time, the city is struggling to replenish its ranks.

As of Oct. 9, it had hired only 28 officers.

Only nine cadets are in the 153rd academy class, but they are expected to graduate in December.

In an email, Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz also said the city is offering a $5000 signing bonus and increased pay for cadets and current officers.

He also said that the Department of Public Safety plans to hold a three-day hiring event on Dec. 15, 16, and 17 for individuals interested in becoming police officers.

