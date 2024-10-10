Dangerously Understaffed: Detectives, other police officers assigned to patrol in Cleveland's 4th District

CLEVELAND — Due to serious staffing shortages, detectives and other police officers in Cleveland's most dangerous district are being reassigned to meet staffing requirements for patrols, according to city officials.



District 4 officers have been reassigned to help respond to calls for a few weeks, according to a well-placed source.

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin (Ward 6) said he is concerned there are not enough officers to meet the community's needs. Part of Griffin's ward is in District 4.

"It's essential to make sure that we have the proper staffing in order to make sure that we have the proper policing in our community," he said.

Cleveland police response

After News 5 received a tip about staffing in District 4, News 5 reached out to Cleveland Police.

In an email, Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz, Public Information Officer, wrote the following:

"With awareness of the CPPA, the Fourth District Support section, which includes the detective unit, assigns officers during their tours to assist patrol with radio assignments during peak hours.

However, this is not limited to the detective unit—officers from the Vice Unit, Community Service Unit, Community Engagement Officers, Timekeepers, District Traffic, and the Commander’s administrative assistant are also called upon if needed.

This is done on a rotational basis. Each day, patrol supervisors assess and inform if assistance is required. If no additional help is needed, support officers continue with their regular assignments. "

Sgt. Diaz said Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd was unavailable for an on-camera interview Thursday.

Dangerously understaffed

The ongoing shortage of officers assigned to patrol in District 4 has happened as the city's police force continues to lose officers at an alarming rate.

There were a total of 1115 police officers on the force as of Monday, according to Sgt. Diaz.

There were 1197 officers in October 2023.

The city budgeted for 1350 police officers this year.

Cleveland has historically budgeted for 1640 officers.

For more than two years, News 5 Investigators have told you about how officers are leaving the department at an alarming rate in our exclusive investigative series, Dangerously Understaffed.

During a Cleveland Public Safety committee meeting last week, Chief Todd said the numbers are not as bad as they seem.

"We have technology now. We have analysts now. We have a lot of other factors that exist just beyond the officers who are answering the calls for service," she said.

Police union response

"The division saying, 'Oh well, we got cameras and we got video,' if you don't have someone reviewing that stuff and going out and apprehending the people, the video is worthless," Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Andy Gasiewski said.

He said when detectives are unable to investigate cases because they're responding to calls, it can create backlogs of unsolved cases, which means the criminals will remain free.

"They can't follow up on cases for the citizens because they're handling basic patrol," he said. "They could be missing crucial evidence, suspects, not interviewing witnesses that might be available to give them the information to solve the case."