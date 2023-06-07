Dangerously Understaffed: How a Cleveland police officer keeps earning more than the mayor

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Division of Police continues to struggle with staffing shortages, the city's patrol officers are still picking up the slack, in some cases earning as much as six figures in overtime, according to an ongoing News 5 Investigation.

More than the mayor

The police department's top overtime earner once again made significantly more than Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. Patrol Officer Karl Lloyd's total compensation was $216,904.63 in 2022, which is close $29,648.15 more than Lloyd earned in 2021.

In 2022, Bibb earned $155,552.35, according to city records.

Cleveland police officers base pay increased by $7,000 in 2022 as the result of a new contract.

Officer Lloyd made $143,036.28 in overtime, which was almost double his base pay of $73,868.

READ MORE: How a Cleveland police officer earned more than the mayor in 2021

As part of our initial investigation, Jeff Follmer, President of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, said, "He (Lloyd) feels he can work that much. He’s probably saving other people from being mandated and taking it and doing it himself."

News 5 reached out to Lloyd. He did not respond.

Where they work

Many of the police department's top overtime earners were not patrolling the streets during the last two years. Instead, at least 10 of the officers were assigned to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, including Lloyd.

During the interview, Follmer also said the FAA requires a certain number of the city's police officers to be stationed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at all times. Police officers who work at the airport also have to have a special security clearance.

After our initial interview, city officials said they would add four additional officers to help staff the airport.

News 5 Investigators asked Cleveland police and city officials about the increase in overtime last year.

Chief Communications Officer Sarah Johnson e-mailed the following response:

"The Cleveland Division of Police Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Unit, like specialized units across the entire Division of Police has experienced a decrease in staffing levels. The Cleveland Division of Police aims to ensure that at least the minimum staffing number of officers is provided in compliance with the security agreement between CDP and the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and works in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration to ensure a safe environment for travelers and staff within the airport."

Other top earners

We found other Cleveland police officers working at the airport continued to earn substantially more in overtime dollars in 2022, when compared to 2021.

For example, Patrol Officer Curtis Brothers earned an additional $41,606.90 in 2022. Records show Brothers earned $111,724.92 just in overtime. Along with his base pay of $73,868.35, his total compensation for 2022 was $185,593.27. In 2021, his total compensation was $143,986.37.

Patrol Officer Greg Hardy earned an additional $20,103.52 last year. On top of his base pay, he earned $86,854.17 in overtime, for a total compensation of $160,722.52. In 2021, he earned $140,619.

Staffing struggles

We shared our initial findings with Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek, the longest-serving councilman in Cleveland's history. He is also the chairman the city's Public Safety Committee, which oversees the Cleveland Division of Police.

"It was shocking, quite frankly, to look at what some of the individuals are making," he said. "When you realize that it’s not only making a little more than the mayor of the City of Cleveland, it’s substantially more than the mayor of the City of Cleveland, that’s where it really sets you back."

Polensek has continued to beat the drum about the department's staffing shortage and the Bibb administration's failure to produce a comprehensive recruitment and retention plan. Our previous reports show Cleveland lost at least 25% of its police force during the pandemic due to retirements and resignations.

READ MORE: Dangerously Understaffed: 1 out of every 4 Cleveland police officers left the job during the pandemic

"We’re hemorrhaging," Polensek said.

