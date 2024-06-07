Watch Now
Dangerously Understaffed Update: 13 officers left the Cleveland police department in May, including 2 cadets

More than five dozen officers have left the department so far this year
News 5 Investigators found Cleveland police officers continue to resign and retire from the department at an alarming rate.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jun 07, 2024

CLEVELAND — City records show 13 Cleveland police officers left the department in May, including two cadets from the 155th police academy class, which started this spring.

A total of 62 officers have left the department so far this year.

The number includes eight cadets from the 155th police academy class.

There were 52 cadets when the class started last March.

Cleveland police have struggled to recruit and retain officers since 2020.

Mayor Justin Bibb's administration has boosted pay for cadets and current officers, offered bonuses, and loosened restrictions on beards, ball caps and tattoos.

In November 2022, he said he would hire a marketing firm to create a marketing campaign to recruit officers and hire consultants to study staffing levels.

However, the marketing campaign has yet to be publicly launched. We asked a city spokesperson about the staffing study and are awaiting a response.

In an email, a police spokesperson wrote there are 1181 total officers on the city's force.

The number includes the 44 cadets currently enrolled in the 155th academy class.

The city's current budget calls for 1350 officers.

For years, the city budgeted for 1640 officers.

