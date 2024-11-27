Decision on suspension of East Cleveland's mayor could come soon

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A decision on the future of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King could be days away. King, who’s facing a 12-count indictment on corruption charges, also faces possible suspension while his criminal case plays out in court.

The mayor is accused of using his office to steer more than $76,000 of city money to businesses owned by King or his family.

The mayor pleaded not guilty to those charges, but it’s now up to a panel of three retired judges to decide whether King should be suspended.

Court records show that a panel was assembled on Nov. 4 to consider King’s future in office until his criminal case is concluded.

According to the state supreme court, that three-judge committee had two weeks to reach a preliminary decision on whether to suspend King.

That should have happened by last week.

If he doesn’t agree with the decision, King then has two weeks to contest it.

Then, within 14 days, the commission would hold a meeting allowing King to present his side of the story.

All of that would take place behind closed doors.

After that meeting, a final decision by the commission should come.

The whole process should be wrapped up by mid-December and would be effective immediately.

Following his arraignment earlier this month, King’s attorney said the mayor maintains his innocence and said if the commission suspends King, he will appeal that decision to the Ohio Supreme Court in an attempt to remain in office.

As mayor, King has already survived two recall attempts.

His attorney called the case against his client a continuation of the political attacks against King by his opponents.

“There are people who are in East Cleveland who wish to have the mayor removed who was elected by the people, who are supposed to elect their own representative so we will continue to fight very hard for the mayor and defend himself against all these political attacks,” said Attorney Charles Tyler.

East Cleveland’s city charter spells out two different scenarios for filling a vacancy in the mayor’s office.

If the mayor is “temporarily unable” to fulfill his duties, the director of finance would take over.

The charter also says if there is a “long-term absence” of the mayor, the president of city council would assume the role of head of the city.