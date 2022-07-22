EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police officer Michael Amiott's trial began in Euclid Municipal Court Friday morning.

Amiott faces three misdemeanor charges, including two counts of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights.

The charges stem from a 2017 incident that made national headlines after it was caught on camera.

On Aug. 12, 2017, Amiott pulled over Richard Hubbard's car for a minor traffic violation.

Moments later, video from a witness's cell phone and the police cruiser's dash cam shows Amiott repeatedly punching and kicking Hubbard.

The City of Euclid settled a civil rights lawsuit filed by Hubbard in April 2021 for $450,000.

During a news conference announcing the settlement, Hubbard said justice would not be served until Amiott was off the force.

Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail fired Amiott over the 2017 incident. Amiott appealed. An arbitrator awarded him his job back.

A Euclid police spokesperson said Amiott currently works in the Warrant Service Unit.

In 2018, News 5's exclusive investigation found Amiott was one of the 20% of Euclid Police officers involved in more than 80% of the use of force incidents.

Hubbard was arrested and charged after he was beaten by Amiott, but the charges against him were dropped.

Amiott's trial is currently scheduled to resume Monday at 9 a.m.

RELATED: Serious Red Flags: Euclid police officers named in brutality cases showed warning signs in use of force reports