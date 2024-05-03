Former councilman denies wrongdoing after auditor orders repayment of thousands of dollars

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former East Cleveland city councilman Ernest Smith insists he did nothing wrong despite the state auditor ordering Smith to repay the city thousands of dollars.

Auditors said Mayor Brandon King provided Smith with a city-owned car between January 2018 and March 2022, even though city council did not authorize the use of the car and no other council members were provided one.

Investigators said Smith drove the car for personal use and used a city fuel card to fill up 157 times totaling $6,791.

Smith said the city’s finance department told him to use the gas card, but the auditor said the money was misappropriated.

News 5 Investigators asked Smith why he didn’t just drive his own car.

“Doing city business, city council, use a city car,” said Smith. “That’s why honestly.”

According to an auditor’s report, the investigation into Smith’s use of the car began in August 2021 while he was still a Ward 3 councilman after a fellow council member filed a complaint.

Smith said he believes he’s the victim of personal and political attacks by opponents in East Cleveland and denies he did anything wrong.

“Everything I did in the city car was connected to being a councilperson for the great city of East Cleveland,” said Smith.

Auditors said Smith and King must repay the city $6,791.

Smith said he had decided if he’ll appeal.

Auditors said the findings were presented to East Cleveland’s law director, but the city prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges.