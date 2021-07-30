Investigation continues for beloved service dog Benny in Stark County

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — Stark County Sheriff investigators confirm the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a beloved service dog continues following a search of a Louisville facility where Benny was being trained.

Benny disappeared from Ohio Pet Resort on June 13 following four weeks of training with the facility's owner and trainer, Mathew Cox.

Cox called Malboro Township Police at 4 a.m. that day to report Benny has escaped through a gap in the fence.

Benny's owner, 19-year-old Grace Kolich, trusted Ohio Pet Resort after reviewing its website that boasted "world-class training" in a "great learning environment" and was scheduled to pick up Benny later that morning.

Kolich lives with a medical condition that causes her blood pressure to suddenly plummet and Benny is trained to alert her in time to lay down — preventing injury from collapsing.

On Thursday, Stark County deputies spent several hours combing the property after a Stark County court issued an order to search for any evidence of Benny in response to a civil lawsuit filed by Kolich.

Investigators would not confirm what, if any, evidence was obtained and no one has been charged with a crime,

Meanwhile, there's been an outpouring of support for Kolich on social media and promises to keep an eye out for Benny.

