'It's an embarrassment' — Ohio AG hopes lawmakers pass bill making strangulation a felony

Ohio's attorney general calls this an 'embarrassment'
Posted at 6:05 PM, May 21, 2021
CLEVELAND — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he hopes Ohio lawmakers "finally" pass a bill to make strangulation a felony crime in the state this year.

"I’m embarrassed by it," Yost said. "The fact that we don’t have this sends a message that we don’t value women. That we don’t want to protect against violence against women."

A News 5 investigation found Ohio is one of just two states that does not recognize strangulation as a felony, a dangerous act that’s often part of domestic violence cases and is also a precursor to murder.

"I sure hope that 2021 is the year that we finally get this thing moved and join the rest of the country in recognizing this very dangerous crime," Yost said.

