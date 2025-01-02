Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion suspect was raised in Northeast Ohio

From being a high school athlete in Bucyrus to a homeowner in Cuyahoga Falls, we found that Matt Livelsberger, who authorities say was the occupant of a Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, has several ties to this area.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill believes Livelsberger died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Officials located a handgun they believe was used in the vehicle.

Suspect in Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion was member of Army's Green Berets

Authorities said that while the driver's body was mostly burnt beyond recognition, they are confident Livelsberger was the vehicle's occupant due to some visible tattoos, identification and credit cards, as well as rental information.

Public records and social media show he graduated from Bucyrus High School and left for the military several months later.

The house he owns in Cuyahoga Falls is well-kept and adorned with an American Flag and a Blue Star hanging in the front window. County records show Livelsberger bought the house in 2019. Mortgage records show he granted his mother military power of attorney, and she signed the documents and now resides at the home.

When we knocked on the door, no one answered. It's unclear if Livelsberger ever lived there himself. Property records show that less than a year after buying the house, he bought a condo in Colorado Springs.

According to his LinkedIn page, the 37-year-old spent the last 19 years in the U.S. Army, joining months after graduating from Bucyrus High School, according to the Bucyrus Telegraph Newspaper.

In 2009, Livelsberger was the subject of a story, as he and his mother worked to collect clothes and toys for children in Afghanistan. According to the article, he served the country as a Special Forces soldier.

Law enforcement says that at the time of the explosion yesterday, Livelsberger lived in Colorado and had previously been based in Germany for some time.

Seven others suffered minor injuries when the vehicle pulled up to the hotel's glass entrance doors before exploding.

Investigators have not revealed the cause of the explosion. However, gas canisters and fireworks were inside the vehicle, according to McMahill.

