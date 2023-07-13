More legal problems for former East Cleveland officer accused of robbing drivers

CLEVELAND — A former East Cleveland police officer, already accused of robbing drivers during traffic stops, is facing new weapons charges.

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit said they found 35-year-old Alfonzo Cole with a Glock handgun outside a Collinwood gas station in May.

Because Cole is under indictment for felony charges, prosecutors say he's not allowed to carry a gun.

Cole pleaded not guilty Thursday to having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are felony charges.

Cole was fired by East Cleveland after police said he and another officer, Willie Warner-Sims stole drugs, cash and guns during traffic stops in 2020 and 2021.

The pair is scheduled for trial on those charges next month.