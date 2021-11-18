Ohio families soon able to place cameras in rooms of loved ones in nursing homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio families will soon be able to place cameras in rooms of loved ones in Ohio nursing homes.

The Ohio House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed what is known as "Esther's Law" on Thursday, named in recognition of an elderly Cleveland woman whose abuse was captured on a hidden camera ten years ago that was placed in her room by her son.

The passage also comes years after a News5 investigation revealed the abuse in a continuing series of reports.

The bill was sponsored by State Senator Nickie Antonio and was previously and unanimously approved by the Ohio Senate.

"This represents safeguarding the lives of our most vulneralbe Ohioans," said Antonio, adding "bringing peace of mind to countless families across Ohio."

The law now returns to the Ohio Senate for a routine, procedural confirmation due to minor amendments and then will be sent to Gov. Mike DeWine to be signed into law.

RELATED: Advocates urge public support for proposed law permitting cameras in Ohio nursing homes