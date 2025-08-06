Ohio says firefighting caused their cancer. So, why are the cities they served battling their claims?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly a decade after our exclusive News 5 investigation sparked a change in state law, we found Ohio towns and cities often battle awarding Michael Louis Palumbo Jr. Act benefits to firefighters diagnosed with cancer after the state approves their claims.

Out of 422 Palumbo Act claims filed between April 6, 2017 and April 2, 2025, the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation approved 327, or 77%, of claims.

However, we also found 264 (63%) of the claims were appealed, which means firefighters and their families are battling their employers for benefits the state approved.

View a timeline recounting the events and news reports that have led to this point below. Click here to view the timeline full-screen.

Sandy's story

"It's shameful that they betrayed us," Sandy Gordon said about her Palumbo Act claim.

For 40 years, her husband Bruce worked as a firefighter and paramedic in Brecksville.

In February 2021, she said her husband was diagnosed with Stage 4 renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer.

By February 2023, the cancer metastasized to his brain. He passed away a month later.

After his death, Gordon filed a Palumbo Act claim to help provide financial support to her and their three children.

"I do own a home. I still have a house payment, I still have other bills that I have to pay," she said. "My income was one-third of what my husband’s was, so to have two-thirds of my income gone is a significant impact on myself as well as trying to support my kids as they were going through college."

The Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation approved her claim.

Brecksville appealed the state's decision.

Three times.

Despite losing each appeal, Brecksville continues to battle Gordon's Palumbo Act claim.

The city filed a fourth appeal in the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas.

"I would just say, 'Why'?", Gordon said. "I don't understand why they continue to do this."

"It’s really just disheartening that a city that my husband worked for for 40 years is ... they just keep fighting against us," she said.

Brecksville isn't only where Bruce Gordon worked.

It's where he grew up, lived and paid taxes.

'Shame on you'

"I'd say to them, 'Shame on you … shame on you,'" said OH Sen. Tom Patton (R-Strongsville).

Patton spent years fighting to pass a presumptive cancer law for firefighters.

It became law in 2017 after Beachwood firefighter Mike Palumbo shared his story with News 5 Investigators.

READ MORE: How Ohio fails firefighters facing cancer

Despite battling brain cancer, Palumbo had told us he was still working to help pay for medical costs and support his wife and five children.

He passed away in May 2017.

But almost immediately after the passage of the presumptive cancer law, which was renamed in honor of Mike Palumbo, Patton said municipalities began fighting against paying Palumbo Act claims.

Beachwood and Willowick, where Palumbo worked part-time, refused to pay Palumbo's family Palumbo Act benefits.

In 2019, his wife, Chrissy told us, "It's hurtful. It's hard not to take it personal."

Palumbo family denied firefighter cancer benefits promised under Palumbo Act

READ MORE: Palumbo family denied firefighter cancer benefits promised under Palumbo Act

"Your responsibility by law, by the intent of the law, was to protect these people, and yet, you want to fight it?," Patton said. "I can't tolerate that. I'm sorry."

Patton has introduced new legislation that would fine municipalities who lose Palumbo Act appeals.

'Cancer's not waiting'

Take Tom Lisy's case.

"When I retired, I was looking forward to traveling, having fun," he said. "Then I find out I have cancer."

He filed a Palumbo Act claim after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Ohio approved his claim.

But Garfield Heights, where Lisy served nearly 35 years, refuses to cover him.

"They want to do whatever they can to try to not help you," he said.

Garfield Heights appealed his claim twice.

It lost both times.

Then, the city appealed a third time. A hearing related to their latest appeal is scheduled for August 11 in front of the Ohio Industrial Commission.

"Every time it's rescheduled, it takes a good three months," he said. "Cancer's not waiting."

News 5 Investigators reached out to Garfield Heights for an on-camera interview about Lisy's claim. Mayor Matt Burke and Milko Cecez, Director of Law, declined our request.

Cecez emailed us the following response:

"Thank you for reaching out. At this time, the City respectfully declines the opportunity to participate in an interview. Please know that the City relies on a third-party administrator to manage its workers’ compensation claims, including any related assessments. Furthermore, a prior medical report provided to the City concluded that Mr. Lisy’s diagnosis was not causally related to his duties as a firefighter for the City of Garfield Heights. This conclusion served as the basis for the appeal(s) in this matter. We appreciate your understanding, and thank you again for contacting us."

Lisy said the medical report was prepared by a doctor who is not an oncologist and who has never examined Lisy.

The cancer connection

So, why are cities fighting their own firefighters over cancer claims?

After all, the Palumbo Act says it is presumed the firefighters incurred their cancers on the job.

The law also limits who is eligible for Palumbo Act benefits.

Only firefighters who've served at least six years, are non-smokers, and are under 70 qualify under the law.

There is also a growing body of scientific evidence that shows fighting fires increases a person's risk for several types of cancer.

In 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is part of the World Health Organization, concluded "occupational exposure as a firefighter is carcinogenic to humans."

It found firefighters may be exposed to asbestos, chemicals in firefighting foams, flame retardants, diesel exhaust, and other hazards that elevate their cancer risk.

"It used to be a badge of honor to have soot all over our helmet," Bill Mastroianni said. The Euclid Fire captain teaches cancer prevention classes.

"If you can see the black soot on your fingers, that's, that's cancer," he said.

He's lost more colleagues than he can count to cancer, including Mike Palumbo.

"Approximately, one in three firefighters will get cancer in their career, and one of those three is probably going to die," he said.

Brecksville's response

Why is Brecksville still fighting Sandy Gordon's Palumbo Act claim?

City Prosecutor Lisa Sabol said the city has "no comment while it's pending litigation."

Gordon said the city did honor her husband's service.

She said they held a ceremony to dedicate a plaque to him outside of city hall.

But Gordon said she and her children weren't invited.

"I found out a day or two later ... so that was very hurtful," she said. "It’s almost as if they don’t care anymore; he’s gone."

She said she never imagined the hometown her husband spent his life protecting would refuse to help the family he left behind.

