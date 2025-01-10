Prominent Akron attorney accused of soliciting sexual favor in exchange for legal services

AKRON, Ohio — A prominent Akron defense attorney and former Summit County prosecutor is accused of asking for sexual favors from a client in exchange for legal services.

We've learned the state's Office of Disciplinary Counsel has filed a complaint against Michael Thomas Callahan.

According to this complaint, Callahan allegedly refused to perform legal work for a client unless she performed sexual favors for him.

Callahan has been in the public eye for years, serving as a county prosecutor and judge and working on high-profile cases as a defense attorney.

But now, he's accused of soliciting sexual activity from a client in exchange for legal work.

The complaint filed by the state's disciplinary counsel alleges the client, who is described as disabled and suffering from multiple medical conditions, was in the process of being evicted.

A friend referred her to Callahan.

It says when she first met with Callahan at her friend's house in December 2023, he asked her to perform sex acts.

Several days later, Callahan asked to meet at her home to discuss her case. But when he arrived, the complaint said that he immediately asked to see the bedroom. The client alleges she initially refused to have sex with him but decided to because "without his help...she would be homeless."

The client then filed a report with Middleburg Heights police and decided to represent herself in the eviction case.

No criminal charges have been filed. The complaint said that it's because of the "he said, she said" nature of the allegations.

However, according to the document, the city's law director encouraged the client to contact the office of disciplinary counsel.

I called Callahan's cell phone and office to ask for a comment, but no one responded to my messages.