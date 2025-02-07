Some retired Ohio police, firefighters say Thin Blue Line Benefits is not paying their claims

MADISON VILLAGE, Ohio — Some retired police and firefighters around Ohio said Thin Blue Line Benefits, a health insurance company, is charging them premiums but not paying their bills.

Several patients reached out to the News 5 tipline, so we looked into the issue.

Police and firefighters often retire before age 65 and qualify for Medicare, so they have to buy health insurance to close the gap.

Dawn Shannon, former Madison Village Police Chief, retired and bought Thin Blue Line benefits in 2023 to cover healthcare costs.

"We gave it a shot and tried it," Shannon said.

Everything seemed fine until the fall of 2024 when Shannon discovered that a bill for a November health-related visit had not been paid. Then, in January, Shannon went to a Cleveland Clinic facility and was told she no longer had coverage.

"The Cleveland Clinic billing department calls me and says, 'We have checked into this every way we possibly can, and you don't have insurance,'" she said.

Jay McDonald, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, told News 5 that other members had complained, but Blue Thin Line Benefits had not responded to their complaints or paid their claims.

"I'm concerned. I'm concerned because our members have spent 20, 25, 30 years serving their communities, and they deserve to have healthcare that provides them the best level of benefit," McDonald said.

We tried to reach out to Thin Blue Line Benefits, but their contact number led us to a call center meant for customers only.

News 5 investigators obtained a letter from the company's claims administrator, Quilt Benefits, that said Quilt and Cigna Healthcare terminated their agreements with Thin Blue Line Benefits on Dec. 1 due to Thin Blue Line Benefits' failure to pay the provider's claims.

"This has to stop, okay," Shannon said. "We have a meeting with a health market company to see what we can do. What can we secure to assure that our card will work and you can receive those medical benefits."

If you are having problems with Blue Line Benefits, Jay McDonald says you should contact the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio. They have been able to work with Thin Blue Line Benefits and get member's claims paid.