'Runaway Cabinet Guy' and business partner say they stole over $33,000 from clients

CLEVELAND — You’ve seen him run away from our camera, but a contractor couldn’t run from the law today. Complete Wholesale Direct business owners said in court they stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients.

News 5 Investigators have been covering the Lakewood kitchen cabinet sales company where owners Chris Cook and Ed Burant promised one thing, took people’s money, and then didn’t deliver.

Cook and Burant had faced five counts of theft and aggravated theft with a trial scheduled for Monday, but they then pleaded guilty to two counts each.

ONE VICTIM WAS IN COURT TODAY

“I’ve been really full of anxiety just living in an awkward environment because my home is not completed,” said victim Kitt Davis. We showed you her dream home renovation that turned into a nightmare.

“It’s disheartening when you trust somebody…all you’re asking them to do is what they presented,” said Davis.

As News 5 Investigators dug deeper into the business, additional people spoke out about their problems with the owners.

“When you started hearing more and more victims stepping forward, what when through your mind?” we asked.

“So, that’s when I really got angry,” said Davis. “I was angry just on a personal level because it was me, but then once I saw all these other people, that’s when it becomes outrageous!”

COOK SAID: 'THAT'S NOT ME!'

Even when we confronted Cook last fall about the theft claims, he denied that he was Chris Cook and ran from our cameras. However, Chris Cook — who said he wasn’t Chris Cook — said in court that Chris Cook stole clients’ money.

“Guilty,” said Cook as to how he wanted to plea.

So did Burant, and they have to pay back more than $33,000.

After court, we asked for their side of the story, but they just walked away from our camera.

“No comment,” said Burant’s attorney.

“I don’t want to see anybody go to prison that doesn’t deserve to be there,” said Davis. “However, if that’s what it’s going to take for you to not do this to anyone else, then by all means. You probably need to go to prison.”

The felonies do carry potential prison time for Cook and Burant. They will be sentenced on July 31. Meanwhile, they’re facing additional charges in Lorain County all stemming from their cabinet business.

