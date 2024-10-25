Should Cleveland police receive cash prizes for issuing more tickets?

CLEVELAND — Should Cleveland officers receive cash prizes for issuing more tickets?

News 5 Investigators have learned Fourth District Commander Ralph Valentino proposed a traffic citation contest during a meeting earlier this month.

The proposal comes just weeks after a News 5 Investigation revealed Cleveland police officers stop and search black drivers at higher rates than white drivers.

READ MORE: Cleveland Police Stop and Search Black Drivers at Higher Rates Despite DOJ Oversight

News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson obtained internal documents that detailed the Fourth District Commander's proposal to incentivize officers to increase the number of traffic citations issued in some of the city's most violent - and poorest - neighborhoods.

The summary notes say, "The Commander wants a monthly list maintained by each squad lieutenant on the number of traffic citations written by the officers... The top officer in each squad will be entered into a monthly drawing for a cash prize."

"I'm shocked that it would be proposed, especially by management," Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Andy Gasiewski said. "It takes the officer's discretion away and it just doesn't look right."

Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz, Public Information Officer, said the cash prize was discussed during an Oct. 10 meeting, but the idea was quickly dismissed because it was not ethical or within Cleveland police policies.

He said the city will review whether there were any policy violations out of an abundance of caution.

Sgt. Diaz also said Cleveland police do not have any quotas related to traffic citations.

