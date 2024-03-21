Stow Municipal Court judge orders refunds for drivers who appealed Peninsula speed camera citations

STOW, Ohio — Drivers who paid a $100 fee to appeal photo enforcement citations issued by the Village of Peninsula will be refunded, according to an order issued by Stow Municipal Court Presiding Judge Kim Hoover.

The order lists 38 drivers who will receive refunds.

Hoover issued an order to suspend the fee last December.

Judge suspends $100 fee to fight Peninsula traffic camera citations

RELATED: Judge suspends $100 fee to fight Peninsula traffic camera citations

The order came after the Institute for Justice, a national nonprofit law firm, sent a letter to the Village of Peninsula stating the fee was unconstitutional.

Bobbi Taylor, IJ Litigation Fellow, said the fee "put due process behind a paywall."

The Village of Peninsula suspended its photo enforcement program after concerns were raised about the fee.

The program's spokesperson, Trevor Elkins, said Peninsula is making adjustments to its program and will eventually resume citing drivers, but no date has been set yet.

The village's enforcement tactics have led some drivers to avoid driving through it altogether.

Who profits off Peninsula's speed camera program?

RELATED: Who profits off Peninsula's speed camera program?