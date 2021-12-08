Two Lorain county 'skill' game centers shut down for suspected illegal gambling

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Ohio Casino Control Commission Wednesday served search warrants on two Lorain County businesses associated with illegal gambling.

The raid comes two weeks following an exclusive News 5 Investigation into the explosion of so-called "gaming centers" that state regulators suspect are actually illegal casinos operating in worn-out strip centers across the state.

Wednesday's raid involved Lucky Arcade in Amherst and Game City in Elyria after investigators received complaints and later found the businesses were operating illegal slot machines and paying out cash in violation of Ohio law.

"These businesses profited off vulnerable patrons and openly flouted Ohio's gambling laws," said Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Mathew Schuler.

The skill game centers are among 88 that state regulators have closed or remain under investigation in recent years.

No one has been arrested, but both locations have been shut down as the investigation continues.

The Amherst Police Department, Lorain County Prosecutor's Office, Lorain County Sheriff's Office and Lorain County Drug Task Force assisted in Wednesday's raid.

