WATCH: Off-duty cops in bar detain trucker they think is terrorist. Now, they're under investigation.

HINCKLEY, Ohio — A review of more than six hours of police body camera video offers new insight into what has turned into an FBI investigation of two off-duty police officers.

Those officers, one of whom is a Cleveland police officer and the other a member of the Lake County Narcotics Agency, have both been removed from their appointments to federal task forces and placed on restricted duty and administrative leave as investigations continue into their actions at a Hinckley bar in April.

The two men are accused of illegally detaining a truck driver after the off-duty agents believed he was in the country illegally.

However, when police arrived and checked the man’s driver’s license, they found it was valid and that his story checked out.

While the truck driver, who said he was born in the African nation of Eritrea but is now an American citizen, did not want to press charges against the agents, a federal investigation into what happened is now underway.