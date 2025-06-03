It's not your imagination. Appliance lifespans are shrinking, and repairs are getting harder to find.

CLEVELAND — From refrigerators that fail after just a few years to washing machines with parts that are nearly impossible to track down, more consumers are discovering that modern appliances simply don’t last, and repairs are often out of reach.

Vicente Rosado has worked as an appliance technician for years. He says repairable machines are becoming the exception, not the rule.

“They’re getting worse. Unfortunately, they are getting worse,” Rosado said.

Over the last five years, he’s noticed a clear shift in quality as manufacturers swap durable materials for softer metals and carbon fiber components. Even worse, parts often become unavailable soon after a new model is released.

“Because manufacturers are making machines at such a fast pace, those parts become available, then they are no longer available because they’ve moved on to a new model,” Rosado said.

Some cheaper brands, he added, don’t even offer replacement parts, forcing customers to buy new units instead of repairing old ones.

Rodney Carter, who bought his washer a decade ago, is trying to keep it running as long as possible. Newer models, he said, just don’t seem to be built with the same durability.

“But how durable is it? You know?” Carter said.

Studies support his concerns. Appliance lifespans are shrinking, and experts say some machines are now designed to be replaced rather than repaired.

Matt Zieminski, from iFixit, is advocating for “right to repair” legislation. The proposed law, introduced in Ohio, would require manufacturers to provide tools, parts, and repair information to both consumers and independent technicians.

“I think it takes away their ability to own the product, and at a very fundamental level it drives up their cost,” Zieminski said.

He believes repair options are becoming a bigger priority for buyers.

“Repair is a great option, and it’s one we’ve seen more consumers in a variety of different places all throughout the United States, but also globally, taking up a priority in their lives,” he said.

Rosado recommends choosing major name brands over generic ones and doing your homework. Check if the manufacturer makes replacement parts available, and, when in doubt, go for simplicity.

“You have refrigerators now that have a tablet on the front of it,” Rosado said. “Your refrigerator is supposed to keep your food cold. You know?”