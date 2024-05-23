J.B. Bickerstaff out as head coach of Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be in search of a new head coach after dismissing J.B. Bickerstaff from the role on Thursday morning, the team announced.

This season under Bickerstaff, the Cavs reached the playoffs for the second straight year, this time advancing out of the first round after a tough seven-game series with the Orlando Magic before being eliminated in five games by the Boston Celtics. It was the first time since 2018 that the Cavs had gotten that far in the postseason.

Making it to the postseason didn't come without difficulties and from lineups and other decisions, the Cavs had opportunities to grow in regards to leadership, which they will now aim to do with the next head coach they hire.

Bickerstaff originally joined the Cavs as the associate head coach head of the 2019-20 season, taking over as head coach after the team fired John Beilein.

After helping turn the culture around and instill new energy in the young team, the Cavs signed Bickerstaff to a multi-year extension in 2021. He leaves Cleveland with a 170-159 regular season record and a 6-11 postseason record.

The team showed progress in the postseason this year, winning its first-round series against Orlando with an electric Game 7.

Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced the decision from Cleveland Clinic Courts Thursday morning.

“J.B. is a well-respected NBA coach and an incredible human-being,” said Altman. “Over the past four years, he helped establish a culture that progressively drove players to become the best versions of themselves. Decisions like these are never easy, particularly when you look back at where this franchise rebuild started under his leadership. The NBA is a unique business that sometimes requires aggressive risk-taking to move a franchise forward and ultimately compete for championships. We owe a ton of gratitude for everything J.B. has contributed to the Cavaliers and his engagement in the Cleveland community. We wish J.B., his wife Nikki and their three children the best in their future endeavors.”

Now entering their offseason, the Cavs will have plenty of decisions to make surrounding player contracts, trades and free agency—all while also bringing in a new leader to the organization.