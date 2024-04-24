Jumping for a cause: How this jump rope club is inspiring their community and beyond

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It's National Volunteer Week, and we wanted to take the opportunity to highlight some young students in Lakewood who have been jumping their hearts out for a good cause.

Lincoln Elementary School is one of the few in our region with a jump rope club. Fifth grader Adeline Chacker is a member.

"I love it because I can get energy out before school starts," she said.

As a 5th grader, Adeline is one of the kids running the show when the jump rope club meets each week. Her Physical Education teacher, Nicole Anderson, said the club is "pretty much led by our 5th-grade students."

The club has been around since 1999. For the past few years, these students have not only been jumping for their own heart health but to support the heart health of others.

Youth Market Development Director at the American Heart Association, Christie Sullivan, said the students have been raising life-saving donations for the AHA.

"Lincoln Elementary has raised over $135,000 over the last 25 years," she said. The school participates in the AHA Kids Heart Challenge each year, setting fitness goals to raise money; 2024 is shaping up to be one of their best years yet— they've raised around $11,000 for the challenge. After all, these kids are on a mission."

"You can feel like you have endurance, and you feel powerful," Adeline said.

The club is helping them build character, focus on their health, and look out for others. Adeline said that she loves to see her friends tackle new challenges and master new tricks. And if you haven't already considered picking up a jump rope yourself, let this 5th grader motivate you:

"If you have a jump rope at home, do it every day," she said. "It's super fun, I recommend it."