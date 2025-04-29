Know someone who is making a difference for children in the community?

Akron Children's is taking nominations for people working to improve the lives of kids in the city.

The hospital is hosting its first "more childhood, please" awards soon.

It's asking the community to submit the names of people, families, or businesses who are making a difference for children in the community.

There are 10 categories for consideration:

Family Impact Award

Recognizes an outstanding family who has demonstrated a commitment to the improvement of childhood through their volunteer or advocacy work.



Trailblazer Award

Recognizes an individual who through their work or volunteerism has demonstrated a commitment to the health and wellness of children.



Young Leader Award

Recognizes a remarkable young person (aged 10-24) who through their time or talents or a school project is promoting the advancement of child health and wellness.



Community Hero Award

Recognizes an exceptional community leader and/or public servant in the community whose achievements directly support child health and wellness.



Civic Champion Award

Recognizes an exceptional club, association, neighborhood or committee whose mission and good works directly supports the health and wellness of children.



Business Impact Award

Recognizes an outstanding company, business or institution that has demonstrated a commitment to improving and advancing the health and wellness of children.



Outstanding Media Award

Recognizes a local media outlet whose work supports more childhood. This could be through journalism that raises awareness for the health and wellbeing of children or through community service and outreach performed by the outlet.



Akron Children’s Caregiver Award

Recognizes a clinician employed by Akron Children’s whose exceptional work has demonstrated a commitment to advancing childhood.



Akron Children’s Advocate Award

Recognizes a non-clinical employee of Akron Children’s whose work supports the advancement of the health and wellness of children.



Akron Children’s Luminary Award

This category recognizes a “friend” of the hospital whether it be a board member, partner, retiree, donor or volunteer who has demonstrated outstanding generosity of time or talent in supporting more childhood.

CLICK HERE for more information or to nominate someone.