Lake Co. Sheriff's Office deputies arrest Concord Township man for allegedly killing girlfriend

Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call Friday night in Concorde Township regarding a man who tried to take his own life after allegedly killing his girlfriend.

It happened at a home on Lochness Drive just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 54-year-old man in the garage who had serious self-inflicted injuries and a 47-year-old woman dead inside the home, authorities said. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the two were in a relationship and lived together.

According to the sheriff's office, an "initial investigation revealed the male killed the female by means of strangulation/suffocation and then attempted to commit suicide unsuccessfully as he was found with numerous self-inflicted knife wounds."

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The woman's name hasn't been released.

Possible charges haven't been announced, and no further information was provided.

The matter remains under investigation.