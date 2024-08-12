Man dies in early morning house fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND- A 75-year-old man has died in a house fire early Monday morning on Cleveland’s west side.

Cleveland firefighters said they responded to the home in the 11300 block of Lake Ave. around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found a man on the second floor of the home. He was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Cleveland fire said no one else was injured in the fire. Damage is estimated at $1 Million. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

