Medina SPCA seeks answers after dog shot, unable to survive injuries

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County SPCA is desperate to find answers about who shot Stella on Friday. Stella, authorities said, was a pit bull mix.

According to the Medina County SPCA, Stella was outside of her owner’s home when something scared her Friday afternoon; she broke her leash and took off. Two good Samaritans noticed a stray dog in their yard Friday evening. That dog was Stella.

“She was obviously struggling,” said David Mast.

Mast and his wife got Stella out of the rain, fed her, and took her to the SPCA for help.

“I think we did what most people would have done seeing an animal struggling,“ explained Mast.

Once at the Medina County SPCA, Stella was rushed to the vet, and that’s when a disturbing discovery was made.

“She came into us, and she was unable to walk on her back leg, and upon taking her and rushing her to MedVet we found that Stella had been shot in the back left leg by a small caliber handgun,” said Sarah Urquhart, Director of Operations, Medina County SPCA.

Urquhart said that because of her age, injuries, and underlying health issues, the decision was made to euthanize Stella.

Now, the SPCA is asking the public to help. It is asking that anyone who saw Stella or anything unusual around East Washington Street and Walnut Drive in Medina Friday afternoon call the SPCA at 330-802-7880. It believes Stella was shot between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Her eyes were so kind and sweet; it was just like can you help me? So, we did everything we could, but unfortunately, in this case, it wasn’t enough,” said Urquhart.