News 5 wins 16 Emmys, including Overall Excellence

CLEVELAND — During the 54th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Westlake on Saturday night, News 5 Cleveland took home 16 Emmys, including Overall Excellence and Sports Excellence. News 5 won the most of any television station in Cleveland.



Overall Excellence – Steve Weinstein

Sports Excellence – Jon Doss

Daily News Report – Clay LePard

Continuing Coverage – Mark Ackerman, Jonathan Walsh, Rob Klein

Investigating Single Report – Scott Noll

News Feature (Serious Feature Single Report): L. David Colabine

News Feature (Serious Feature Multiple Reports): Homa Bash, Bridgette Pacholka

Business/Consumer News – Jonathan Walsh, Mark Ackerman, Mike Harris

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion News – Janelle Bass Hawthorne, Courtney Gousman

Environment/Science News – Jonathan Walsh, Mark Ackerman, Rob Klein

Anchor News: Rob Powers

Reporter Features/Human Interest: Homa Bash

Reporter Daily News: Clay LePard

Reporter Sports: Jon Doss

Writer News: Katie Ussin

Photographer News/Sports: L. David Colabine

“The journalists who work here make me proud every day. Every shot, every word and the commitment to telling stories that impact our community,” said vice president/general manager Steve Weinstein. “It could not be done without the support of the E.W. Scripps Company, whose commitment to quality journalism has been consistent from the beginning."

Watch some of our award-winning reports:

The crime behind the crime: Cleveland’s stolen gun problem

Fredericksburg Market closes after decades as community staple

Estate sale business owner shows up in court to face felony charge sporting a different look





The Emmy honors come on the heels of the station winning two regional Murrow awards for Sports Reporting and Digital.