News 5 wins 16 Emmys, including Overall Excellence

CLEVELAND — During the 54th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Westlake on Saturday night, News 5 Cleveland took home 16 Emmys, including Overall Excellence and Sports Excellence. News 5 won the most of any television station in Cleveland.
- Overall Excellence – Steve Weinstein
- Sports Excellence – Jon Doss
- Daily News Report – Clay LePard
- Continuing Coverage – Mark Ackerman, Jonathan Walsh, Rob Klein
- Investigating Single Report – Scott Noll
- News Feature (Serious Feature Single Report): L. David Colabine
- News Feature (Serious Feature Multiple Reports): Homa Bash, Bridgette Pacholka
- Business/Consumer News – Jonathan Walsh, Mark Ackerman, Mike Harris
- Diversity, Equity, Inclusion News – Janelle Bass Hawthorne, Courtney Gousman
- Environment/Science News – Jonathan Walsh, Mark Ackerman, Rob Klein
- Anchor News: Rob Powers
- Reporter Features/Human Interest: Homa Bash
- Reporter Daily News: Clay LePard
- Reporter Sports: Jon Doss
- Writer News: Katie Ussin
- Photographer News/Sports: L. David Colabine
“The journalists who work here make me proud every day. Every shot, every word and the commitment to telling stories that impact our community,” said vice president/general manager Steve Weinstein. “It could not be done without the support of the E.W. Scripps Company, whose commitment to quality journalism has been consistent from the beginning."
———
———
The Emmy honors come on the heels of the station winning two regional Murrow awards for Sports Reporting and Digital.