ODOT declares April 23 Go Orange For Safety Day

It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week, and April 23 has been designated “Go Orange for Safety Day” by the Ohio Department of Transportation to highlight the importance of drivers being cautious in work zones.

Christian Nixon has been an ODOT highway technician for less than one year, and already he’s been on a truck that was hit by a passing car.

“We want to keep you guys safe and keep the roads safe”, he said. “We just ask that you always watch for our vehicles, because we’re just trying to get work done so all of you can stay safe.”

ODOT reports that 84 crews were hit by drivers on Ohio roads in 2024. So far this year, 59.

“Those are people who have lives and they’re out there to protect you”, ODOT’s Amanda McFarland said. “So please give them the respect that they deserve, and if you can, move over to an adjacent lane. If it’s not safe to move over, please slow down.”