Warrensville Heights Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

The shooting happened at the Clarkwood Greens apartment complex after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as William Efford.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police didn't say if any arrests have been made.