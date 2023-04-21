All wardrobe items marked down to $2 at Dress for Success Cleveland's 'Stuff Your own Bag' event

CLEVELAND — From the pandemic to record high inflation, the cost of success can be expensive, and many Cleveland women simply cannot afford it, especially when it comes to having an appropriate wardrobe. In addition, Melony Butler, CEO of Dress for Success Cleveland, says the barriers women face in the workplace and in the search for a job are often defeating.

“This one woman said, 'it was a toss-up between paying my mortgage or buying new clothes, and I gained weight during the pandemic. I have a new opportunity. I'm kind of addressing this, requiring a little bit different dress, and I just don't have the funds to go out,'" Butler said. “It's more than providing clothing. It's providing women competence in various ways, working with women one on one. That is our niche.”

As the non-profit celebrates its 25th anniversary in Cleveland, Butler says it’s those testimonies that fuel the non-profit’s annual 'Stuff Your Own Bag' sale.

“It's actually part of our financial awareness kickoff this month. We started last week with this spectacular teaching about emotional approach to our finances and wealth building and how we have to get some of those emotional stigmas out of our way.”

As Butler explained, during the three-day event, “Everything in our stuff your own bag community clearance sale will be $2. We have bags for you, so you don't need to bring anything but yourself.”

Throughout racks of shirts, shoes, pants, coats and jackets is a boost in confidence and support needed most, especially from men.

“We cannot do and make the change for women if men are not involved and do not buy into the concept and are not at the table,” Butler said. “We need volunteers, men and women, to provide services, education and awareness.”

Shoppers can check out the event on Friday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Positive Xscape in Willowick. On Saturday, April 22, EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute will host the event at Shaker Square from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.