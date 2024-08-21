Cleveland native creates social media app celebrating HBCUs and their rich legacy

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio native is empowering the community and fostering important conversation, and she's doing it all through the power of social media.

Kimberly Kisner recently created and rolled out a new smartphone app that aims to elevate students, staff and alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

She says it's more important than ever.

The app was created to spark dialogue, build friendships and help folks thrive in every aspect of their professional and personal lives.

Establishing a strong community connection has always been at the core of Cleveland native Kimberly Kisner.

"It's about building relationships. And I think that is really important in anything that you do in life-- because you never know who you're gonna meet," Kimberly Kisner, owner and founder of the HBCU Social mobile app, said.

The lifelong communications professional and author says creating a social media app felt like the next best step --especially after talking with one of her old longtime college girlfriends whose daughter currently attends an HBCU.

"I said, wow, wouldn't it be amazing if there was some type of an app that could connect students to other students across the United States at HBCU schools?" Kisner said.

After years of hard work and research, "her baby"—the HBCU Social mobile app was born.

Working with a team—Kisner created a sounding board, job marketplace, event space and all-encompassing virtual app. She says it's where you can truly experience it all ---whether it's through sharing videos, messages or general posts.

"They can connect with each other for networking purposes, for friendship, maybe even dating," Kisner said.

As a distinguished alumna of the illustrious Clark Atlanta University--Kimberly always shared a true love for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The relationships established there were unmatched, and she says the online market has been untapped.

The app is a platform that helps crisscross and connect students from different HBCUs, alumni, faculty, Divine 9 Members and advocates.

Celebrating culture, diversity and heritage plays an instrumental part in the process.

"We can communicate with each other. We can feel safe to say whatever we want to say and people will understand us because we've all had that HBCU experience," Kisner said.

Rhea Daniels, a proud Tennessee State University HBCU graduate, says she's eager to explore.

"I think it's really gonna help all of us alumni and students alike, current students alike— really connect on an organic level," Daniels said.

Unlike many current social media apps, HBCU Social strives to empower, uplift and mentor, all while highlighting the legacy and history of HBCUs and the people that make them up.

In addition, Daniels says it's an amazing sounding board and resource for finding the next generation of upcoming talent.

"So if I'm looking for interns, if I'm looking for, you know, individuals for full time employment, this is going to be —this is the place actually. This is a place where I'm gonna be able to connect organically, talk to people one on one," Daniels said.

Whether it's building bonds, making friends in a new city or getting career advice--they say it's a one-stop shop and more than just another item taking up storage space on your phone.

"I mean, I think it's super important because, you know, people can find themselves in isolating situations, not necessarily on purpose, of course, but life will pull you in different directions," Daniels said.

"The sky is the limit on what we can do with this app," Kisner said.

HCBU Social is now available for download in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

It's FREE for the first 30 days. And then $1.99 after that.

The more folks sign up—the likelier it will be free in the future!

Kisner has another full-time job working with a healthcare company. She put up roughly $50 thousand dollars of her own cash to find the team that helped assist in crafting the app.

